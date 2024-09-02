Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the July 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Lixte Biotechnology Trading Down 1.1 %

LIXT stock opened at $1.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of -0.21. Lixte Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $4.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.54.

About Lixte Biotechnology

Featured Stories

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc operates as a drug discovery company that uses biomarker technology to design novel compounds for serious common diseases. The company primarily focuses on inhibitors of protein phosphatases that are used alone and in combination with cytotoxic agents and/or x-ray and immune checkpoint blockers; and encompasses two major categories of compounds at various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development.

