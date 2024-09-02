Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the July 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Lixte Biotechnology Trading Down 1.1 %
LIXT stock opened at $1.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of -0.21. Lixte Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $4.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.54.
