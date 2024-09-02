LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Bought by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,495 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in LKQ by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 47,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in LKQ by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LKQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on LKQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.80.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $41.59 on Monday. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $35.57 and a 12 month high of $54.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.29.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.96%.

In other news, Director Andrew C. Clarke bought 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.70 per share, with a total value of $301,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,519 shares in the company, valued at $417,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Justin L. Jude purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,281,923.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew C. Clarke bought 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.70 per share, with a total value of $301,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,604.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 12,600 shares of company stock worth $500,870. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

