Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,071 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,846 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,519 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.1% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. William Allan Corp lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% in the first quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 4,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. HSBC upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $405.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.74.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $259.47 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $271.56 and its 200-day moving average is $338.17. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.01 and a 12 month high of $516.39. The firm has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.22. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

