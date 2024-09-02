Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Lowered to $326.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $329.00 to $326.00 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LULU. HSBC raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $405.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $355.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $457.00 to $338.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $355.74.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of LULU stock opened at $259.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $271.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $226.01 and a 52-week high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.22. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth about $260,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth approximately $517,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 8.5% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,492 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 285.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 355 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 908 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

