Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUGDF) Short Interest Update

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUGDF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,242,200 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the July 31st total of 1,072,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.6 days.

Lundin Gold Price Performance

LUGDF opened at C$20.07 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$17.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.86. Lundin Gold has a 1-year low of C$10.24 and a 1-year high of C$20.79.

Lundin Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.1003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Lundin Gold’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

