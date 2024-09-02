LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Position Trimmed by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,953 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,665 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $14,000,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,112 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 40,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 8,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $98.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.43. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $88.46 and a fifty-two week high of $107.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.84%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LYB. Evercore ISI raised LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.55.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

