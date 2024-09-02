Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK) vs. Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) Head to Head Survey

Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB – Get Free Report) and Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.7% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are held by institutional investors. 88.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of Madison County Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Bluegreen Vacations alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and Madison County Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bluegreen Vacations N/A N/A N/A Madison County Financial N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bluegreen Vacations $919.43 million 1.33 $64.39 million $3.71 19.41 Madison County Financial $28.02 million 2.44 $3.23 million N/A N/A

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and Madison County Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Bluegreen Vacations has higher revenue and earnings than Madison County Financial.

Dividends

Bluegreen Vacations pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Madison County Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Bluegreen Vacations pays out 10.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Madison County Financial has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Bluegreen Vacations and Madison County Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 0 0 N/A Madison County Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Bluegreen Vacations beats Madison County Financial on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bluegreen Vacations

(Get Free Report)

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. The company markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. It also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Madison County Financial

(Get Free Report)

Madison County Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for Madison County Bank that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Nebraska, the United States. It offers checking, money market savings, savings, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; credit and debit cards; home loans; and consumer loans, including home equity lines of credit, second mortgage, home improvement, recreational vehicle, personal, and overdraft protection loans, as well as loans for automobiles, trucks, and vans. The company also provides agricultural real estate, machinery and equipment, livestock and crop, and operating loans; and commercial real estate, construction, investment property, and working capital loans, as well as equipment financing services. In addition, it offers online and mobile banking, and merchant services. The company was formerly known as Madison County Holding Company and changed its name to Madison County Financial, Inc. in October 2012. Madison County Financial, Inc. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Madison, Nebraska.

Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.