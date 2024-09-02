Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) to Issue Dividend of $0.12

Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1181 per share on Monday, October 7th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from Malayan Banking Berhad’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Malayan Banking Berhad Price Performance

Shares of MLYBY stock opened at $5.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.81. Malayan Banking Berhad has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10.

About Malayan Banking Berhad

Malayan Banking Berhad provides commercial banking and related financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Group Community Financial Services, Group Global Banking, and Group Insurance and Takaful. It offers savings and fixed deposits, and current accounts; and housing and personal loans, project financing, overdrafts, and trade financing, as well as remittance services.

