ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Stock Holdings Increased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 603,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.26% of ManpowerGroup worth $42,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 2.3% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 62.4% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

Shares of MAN stock opened at $73.92 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.03 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 76.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.47.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

