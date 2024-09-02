Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $198.38.

MPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $223.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $207.00 to $191.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPC. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MPC opened at $177.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.40. Marathon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $139.32 and a 1 year high of $221.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.24.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $38.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

