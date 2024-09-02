Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MMC opened at $227.51 on Monday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.02 and a 12 month high of $228.47. The company has a market capitalization of $112.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.37%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MMC. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.25.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 10,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total value of $2,324,098.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $7,625,035.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 10,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total transaction of $2,324,098.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,625,035.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total value of $1,254,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,159,670.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,735 shares of company stock worth $6,151,377. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

