Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty have issued a buy recommendation and four have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $512.09.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Bank of America downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $505.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Argus raised Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 3,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.84, for a total transaction of $1,551,317.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,151,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,423,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 3,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.84, for a total transaction of $1,551,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,151,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,406,959 shares of company stock valued at $638,333,126. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $451,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.5 %

MA opened at $483.34 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $453.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $459.10. Mastercard has a 1-year low of $359.77 and a 1-year high of $490.00. The stock has a market cap of $446.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

