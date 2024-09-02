Matrix Service (MTRX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, September 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Matrix Service Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MTRX opened at $9.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.01 million, a PE ratio of -13.11, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.66 and its 200 day moving average is $11.11. Matrix Service has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

