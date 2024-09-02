McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,567 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,916 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,557,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,793 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,106. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.71.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD opened at $288.66 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39. The company has a market cap of $207.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.76.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

