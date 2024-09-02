MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Cuts Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lessened its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 713 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 20,707 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,974 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,397 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $49,523,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total value of $248,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,264,960.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total transaction of $248,831.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,264,960.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,566 shares in the company, valued at $7,418,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,931 shares of company stock valued at $9,537,781 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Autodesk from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.33.

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $258.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $245.97 and a 200-day moving average of $239.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $55.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.93, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $279.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 64.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Profile



Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

