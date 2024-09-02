MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Decreases Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH reduced its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,010 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 71,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 41,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 31,500 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.38 per share, with a total value of $988,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,381.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Albert Monaco purchased 31,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.38 per share, with a total value of $988,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,381.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $169,814.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $30.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.41. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $26.73 and a fifty-two week high of $36.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.40.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WY. Argus upgraded Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.83.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

