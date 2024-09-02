MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Decreases Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH decreased its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the second quarter valued at $25,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 619.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BURL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $279.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $274.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $276.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.94.

NYSE BURL opened at $268.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $252.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.66 and a twelve month high of $282.49. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.93, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.61.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 47.43%. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $126,152.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,809,190.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

