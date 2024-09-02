MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Grows Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 115.8% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other United Rentals news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $745.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $675.15.

United Rentals Price Performance

NYSE:URI opened at $741.26 on Monday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $387.01 and a 52-week high of $789.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $696.98 and a 200 day moving average of $681.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.71.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.48 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

