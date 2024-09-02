MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $215,000 Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH cut its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Intuit were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,101,848,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 173.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,304,850,000 after buying an additional 2,336,654 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $467,852,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,338,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $836,377,000 after acquiring an additional 727,185 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,176,711 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $735,480,000 after acquiring an additional 416,099 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Intuit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $750.00 to $685.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $716.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.00, for a total transaction of $628,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at $664,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 965 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.00, for a total transaction of $628,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total transaction of $690,997.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,682.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,367 shares of company stock valued at $60,118,991 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $630.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $176.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.14, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $473.56 and a 12 month high of $676.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $640.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $633.32.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Intuit’s payout ratio is 33.21%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

