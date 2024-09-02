MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Invests $478,000 in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,399 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 327.1% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total transaction of $1,595,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 237,893 shares in the company, valued at $47,452,516.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,407,124.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total value of $1,595,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 237,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,452,516.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,496,590. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $175.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $195.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.33. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $104.33 and a twelve month high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 45.70%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

