MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Invests $93,000 in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,411 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4,344.4% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $74.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.45 billion, a PE ratio of -435.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.85. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 7.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Shopify had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Shopify from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Shopify from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. DZ Bank cut Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore lifted their price objective on Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.30.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

