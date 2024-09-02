MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Invests $964,000 in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,828 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,947 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares in the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,244,000. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Argus boosted their price objective on Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,010,030.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 37,221 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total transaction of $5,218,011.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at $368,246,045.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,010,030.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock worth $266,776,624 over the last three months. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $141.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $389.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.57 and its 200 day moving average is $127.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $99.26 and a 1-year high of $146.59.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

