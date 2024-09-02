MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Lowers Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH cut its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 99.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 186,220 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 56.4% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 1,480.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $76.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.99 billion, a PE ratio of -67.47, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.47. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.07 and a 12-month high of $85.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -21.24%.

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $110,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 109,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,076,413.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $369,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,150,293.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $110,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 109,318 shares in the company, valued at $8,076,413.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,872,620. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MRVL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.62.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

