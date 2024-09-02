MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Makes New $494,000 Investment in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,003 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MANH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,671,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,669,365,000 after purchasing an additional 58,905 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 872,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $187,967,000 after acquiring an additional 125,541 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $146,984,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 10.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 607,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,931,000 after acquiring an additional 57,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 604,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.43.

Insider Activity

In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total transaction of $1,539,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,872,615.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $264.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.42 and a beta of 1.50. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.97 and a 1 year high of $266.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $247.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.86.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.22. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.54% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $265.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

