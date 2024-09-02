MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Purchases 350 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 54.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 991 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.0% in the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 356,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,465,000 after acquiring an additional 16,969 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 14.0% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 28.6% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $123.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.11 and its 200-day moving average is $120.25. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.03 and a 1-year high of $131.17.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $1,001,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,891.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

