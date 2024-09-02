MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Purchases 49,991 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,326 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 49,991 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Visa were worth $42,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 970.0% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 211.9% in the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of V opened at $276.37 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $227.78 and a one year high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $265.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on V shares. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair raised Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Visa from $326.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on V

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.