MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Purchases 49,991 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,326 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 49,991 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Visa were worth $42,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 970.0% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 211.9% in the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Visa Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of V opened at $276.37 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $227.78 and a one year high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $265.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.95.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have commented on V shares. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair raised Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Visa from $326.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.50.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
