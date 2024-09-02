MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 135,635 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH decreased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,704 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 135,635 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in NIKE were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. now owns 15,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,513 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.4% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 26,079 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in NIKE by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 2,610 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,260.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 2,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $83.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $124.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.37. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.75 and a 52-week high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.68%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on NIKE from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on NIKE from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on NIKE from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on NIKE from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.59.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

