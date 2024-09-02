MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 23,052 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH decreased its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 96.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 912 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 23,052 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LNG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $308,910,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 231.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,338,752 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $215,914,000 after purchasing an additional 935,239 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,222,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $197,201,000 after purchasing an additional 465,000 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $70,682,000. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 30.4% during the first quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 1,593,308 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $256,969,000 after buying an additional 371,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:LNG opened at $185.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.72 and its 200 day moving average is $165.34. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.31 and a fifty-two week high of $187.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $2.13. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 39.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to buy up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 8.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.40.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

