MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 5,607 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH trimmed its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 96.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,607 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 33.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 544,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $284,484,000 after acquiring an additional 136,725 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,192,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 476,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $246,862,000 after acquiring an additional 153,727 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 357,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $176,753,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of ULTA opened at $352.84 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $372.21 and its 200 day moving average is $424.67. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.17 and a 12-month high of $574.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.37.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by ($0.17). Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.91%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.03 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $385.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $505.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.83.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

