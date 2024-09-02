MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 9,358 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH trimmed its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 90.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 942 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,358 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $202.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.92. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $135.87 and a 12-month high of $202.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.65%.

IBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.93.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

