MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Takes Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 47.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on MOH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $353.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $297.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $420.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Molina Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.00.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:MOH opened at $349.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.58. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $282.96 and a fifty-two week high of $423.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.33.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total value of $339,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,114,260.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total transaction of $339,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at $6,114,260.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total transaction of $136,182.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,583.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

