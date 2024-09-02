Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.86.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MPW. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

In related news, Director Elizabeth N. Pitman sold 10,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $49,924.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,653 shares in the company, valued at $341,891.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director C Reynolds Thompson III sold 20,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $89,921.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,310.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Elizabeth N. Pitman sold 10,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $49,924.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,891.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 405,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 59,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 167,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 21,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 376,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

MPW stock opened at $4.50 on Monday. Medical Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $7.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $266.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.53 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Medical Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.03%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

