Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.420-5.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $33.5 billion-$33.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $33.4 billion.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDT. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Medtronic to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a sell rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.92.

Shares of MDT opened at $88.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.32 and a 200-day moving average of $82.42. The company has a market cap of $113.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82. Medtronic has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $90.13.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

