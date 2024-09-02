Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 514,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 9,358 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $44,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 11,512 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,427,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,424,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 17,716.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921 shares in the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MMSI shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Baird R W raised Merit Medical Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com raised Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.20.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $96.68 on Monday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.58 and a twelve month high of $96.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.05 and a 200 day moving average of $81.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merit Medical Systems

In other news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,235. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,062,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,235. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Neil Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $613,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,935.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

