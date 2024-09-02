Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 886 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth $689,000. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MTD shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $1,250.00 target price (up from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,356.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total value of $1,422,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,459.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total value of $1,422,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,459.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total value of $350,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,884,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,439.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,401.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,358.36. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $928.49 and a 12 month high of $1,546.93.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 575.61% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $946.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.35 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.