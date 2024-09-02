MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $555.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.54 million. MINISO Group had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 26.19%.

MINISO Group Stock Performance

NYSE MNSO opened at $16.43 on Monday. MINISO Group has a 1 year low of $14.28 and a 1 year high of $29.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.69.

MINISO Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.274 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. MINISO Group’s payout ratio is 36.79%.

Institutional Trading of MINISO Group

About MINISO Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,113,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,229,000 after buying an additional 645,722 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 96.3% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 1,831,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,917,000 after buying an additional 898,373 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 193,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after buying an additional 8,156 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its stake in MINISO Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in MINISO Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

