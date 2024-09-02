MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $555.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.54 million. MINISO Group had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 26.19%.
MINISO Group Stock Performance
NYSE MNSO opened at $16.43 on Monday. MINISO Group has a 1 year low of $14.28 and a 1 year high of $29.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.69.
MINISO Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.274 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. MINISO Group’s payout ratio is 36.79%.
Institutional Trading of MINISO Group
About MINISO Group
MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MINISO Group
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Hidden Opportunities in Li Auto’s Tough Quarter You Can’t Miss
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.