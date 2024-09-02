Mission Produce (AVO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, September 9th. Analysts expect Mission Produce to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $297.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.70 million. Mission Produce had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 5.64%. On average, analysts expect Mission Produce to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Mission Produce Stock Performance

Mission Produce stock opened at $10.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $760.16 million, a P/E ratio of 42.88 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Mission Produce has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.38 and a 200-day moving average of $11.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

