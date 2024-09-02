Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Sells 950 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 39.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 3.0% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,193,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Retireful LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth $1,048,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.29, for a total transaction of $118,885,932.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,869,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,413,042,742.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 897,283 shares of company stock worth $805,651,743. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $960.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $912.43 billion, a PE ratio of 141.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $516.57 and a 12 month high of $972.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $892.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $822.54.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $725.00 to $1,025.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $961.76.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

