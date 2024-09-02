MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,005 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in MKS Instruments by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 180,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,544,000 after purchasing an additional 9,962 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth $918,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $117,672,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $3,498,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 78,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $119.23 on Monday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.44 and a twelve month high of $147.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of -4.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.18.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.51. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.30%.

In other MKS Instruments news, EVP John Edward Williams sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.71, for a total transaction of $213,678.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $30,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,404.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Edward Williams sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.71, for a total transaction of $213,678.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13 shares in the company, valued at $1,543.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MKSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.63.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

