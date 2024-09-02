Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,723 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MOD. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 9.8% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,165 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 23,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 21,194 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Modine Manufacturing by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MOD shares. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $114.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Modine Manufacturing

In other Modine Manufacturing news, Director Marsha C. Williams sold 34,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $3,775,056.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,038 shares in the company, valued at $15,806,730.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of MOD stock opened at $121.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.77 and a 200-day moving average of $98.16. Modine Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $123.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.27.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $661.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.55 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Modine Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

Recommended Stories

