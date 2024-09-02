Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Moleculin Biotech Trading Up 0.4 %

MBRX stock opened at $2.55 on Monday. Moleculin Biotech has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $15.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.87.

Get Moleculin Biotech alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Moleculin Biotech stock. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,505 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 6.75% of Moleculin Biotech worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1B/2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma metastasized to the lungs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.