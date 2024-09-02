Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 96.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,122 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $1,231,413,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,765,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,153,609,000 after acquiring an additional 6,696,897 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Mondelez International by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,291,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,977,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426,928 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Mondelez International by 152.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,114,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,972 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Mondelez International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,406,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,229 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.61.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ stock opened at $71.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $96.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.53. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $77.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.23.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.68%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.