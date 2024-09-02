Montag A & Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brio Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 533.5% in the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 42,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,105,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after buying an additional 7,368 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $278.38 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.69. The stock has a market cap of $417.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $202.44 and a 12-month high of $279.21.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

