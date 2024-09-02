Montag A & Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,032 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

Shares of EME stock opened at $393.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.06. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $191.50 and a one year high of $401.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $367.71 and its 200 day moving average is $355.76.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $1.49. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total transaction of $482,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,513.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total value of $482,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,513.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total transaction of $465,916.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,289,683.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

