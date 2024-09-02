Montag A & Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 172.7% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CSX Stock Performance
CSX stock opened at $34.27 on Monday. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.73. The company has a market capitalization of $67.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.20.
CSX Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.37%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CSX in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.
About CSX
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
