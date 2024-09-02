Montag A & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,437,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,728,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,082 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 37,905,659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,191,326,000 after buying an additional 550,490 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $930,626,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,008,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,096,394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,588,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,067,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $755,436,000 after acquiring an additional 6,859,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $517,579.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,734.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 1.4 %

BSX stock opened at $81.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.03. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $48.35 and a 12 month high of $82.10. The company has a market cap of $120.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.73, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on BSX. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.