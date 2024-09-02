Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $1.91 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,898 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,550.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Shares of IUSV opened at $94.93 on Monday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $71.27 and a 52 week high of $95.04. The company has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company's 50 day moving average price is $90.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.4205 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

