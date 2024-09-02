Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $2.01 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 165,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,765,000 after acquiring an additional 8,666 shares during the period. Watershed Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 95.5% in the second quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,542.9% in the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of OEF stock opened at $271.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $193.00 and a 1 year high of $275.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.67.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.