Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $2.04 Million Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 896,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,207,000 after acquiring an additional 31,355 shares in the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 114,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after buying an additional 57,608 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1,548.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 79,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,776,000 after buying an additional 75,007 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 1,961,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,935,000 after buying an additional 273,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 243.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 342,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,300,000 after acquiring an additional 242,744 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WY stock opened at $30.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.84 and a 200-day moving average of $31.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.40. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $26.73 and a 12 month high of $36.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

WY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Argus raised Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

In other news, Director Albert Monaco bought 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.38 per share, with a total value of $988,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,381.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 31,500 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.38 per share, with a total value of $988,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 70,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,381.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $169,814.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

