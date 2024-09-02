Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $2.47 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,652 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,433 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $291,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE stock opened at $83.32 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.75 and a twelve month high of $123.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.91 and its 200-day moving average is $89.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.68%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $80,419,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,435,628. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,419,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on NIKE from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. HSBC dropped their price objective on NIKE from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on NIKE from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.59.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

